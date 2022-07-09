NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man suspected in an April 4 shooting incident was arrested in Niagara Falls on Saturday following a standoff with Niagara Falls Police.

Curtiss Griggs, 37, reportedly fled NFPD after an attempted arrest around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said he fled into an apartment building on Pine Avenue, near the intersection of 25th Street.

The scene was secured and after a standoff that reportedly lasted about two hours, Griggs surrendered and was taken into custody. He was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Griggs will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday.