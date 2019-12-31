Suspected truck burglar not found after jumping into river in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Niagara Falls, police are trying to find a man suspected of burglarizing a truck and jumping into a river.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a call on W. Rivershore Dr.

There, police say a man was in his home when he heard a vehicle door slam outside.

When he went out to investigate, police say the man found another man standing next to his pickup truck.

The unknown man proceeded to run from the scene after the truck owner asked him what he was doing.

The truck owner realized his vehicle had been broken into, police say.

While the alleged burglar was running away, police say he jumped into the river on the north side of W. Rivershore, possibly in an attempt to swim to Buffalo Ave.

The caller told police he saw the man struggling to swim and calling for help, but he lost sight of the man when he saw responding police cars.

He doesn’t think the man, who was last seen near the boat docks on the 7700 block of Buffalo Ave., made it out of the water.

Crews, including the Coast Guard, searched for him, but he wasn’t found. The investigation is ongoing.