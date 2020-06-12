Suspects break-in to Third Street Liquors for second time in less than a week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the second time in less than a week, Niagara Falls Police are investigating a break-in at Third Street Liquors.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, to find a shattered front glass window, totaling roughly $1,200 in damage.

Again, the suspects stole multiple bottles of liquor, including Hennessy, D’usse, vodka, and some wine. Police say the stolen bottles totaled around $900.

Police checked the outside perimeter and rear alleyway of the business, but could not find any suspects.

Surveillance video shows four suspects approaching the front of the store at 4:45 a.m. from the north of Third Street.

Police tell News 4 one suspect, a black man wearing a darker jacket with white stripes on the left side, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and tan pants, matches the description of the suspect who broke-in to Third Street Liquors on Monday morning.

He also wore a glove on his right hand, a mask over his face, and carried a hammer.

According to police, another suspect, a black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and red shoes, had his face exposed at one point in the surveillance video.

Surveillance also shows the man with the hammer striking the front window to get into the store. He then left the store with a full backpack before reentering with another one of the suspects, grabbing more bottles.

The other two suspects are described as:

A white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask (police say he appeared to be a juvenile)

A black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask

All four left the scene and headed north on Third Street, and had a backpack.

Police say the alarm company did not call the Niagara Falls Dispatch to report the burglary alarm until 4:53 a.m., leaving an eight-minute gap from when the suspects first broke in.

