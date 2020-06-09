Suspects break-in to Third Street Liquors, take roughly $800 worth of bottles

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police are looking for three men in connection to a burglary at Third Street Liquors on Monday morning.

Officers say they responded to the scene for a glass break burglary alarm just after 7 a.m. and witnessed the front glass door had been shattered.

The store owner arrived, and when taking inventory discovered multiple liquor bottles were stolen, police say.

Bottles stolen included Patron, Hypnotic, Hennessy, and Courvoisier, totaling roughly $800, according to police.

Surveillance video showed two men, one wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the NASA logo on the front and the back, the other wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and carrying a baseball bat.

Police report in the surveillance video both were wearing their hoods over their heads, masks, gloves, and backpacks.

A third man appeared in the video wearing tan pants and a black jacket with a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath. Police tell News 4 he too was wearing a mask and had his hood over his head.

The three met in front of Third Street Liquors, and the two men with backpacks used the baseball bat on the front door to break-in. The third man stayed outside in front to keep watch of the street.

One man ran out of the store headed south on Third Street, going into the alleyway.

Police say the other man ran out of the store with bottles visibly in his hands and he left the scene with the man waiting outside. They headed north on Third Street.

Detectives continue to investigate, and the suspects are unknown at this time.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.