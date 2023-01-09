NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspicious package led to roadway closures in Niagara Falls Monday afternoon.
The City of Niagara Falls sent information as to what was happening around 12:45 p.m. At the time, officials were working in the area of 3rd Street and Cedar Avenue. This area is near a Niagara County government building.
It’s not clear how long crews were at the scene, but the city shared another update at 2 p.m., saying “there was no incident.”
The roads have since been reopened.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.