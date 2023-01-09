(Photo from a News 4 photographer at the scene as crews investigated.)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspicious package led to roadway closures in Niagara Falls Monday afternoon.

The City of Niagara Falls sent information as to what was happening around 12:45 p.m. At the time, officials were working in the area of 3rd Street and Cedar Avenue. This area is near a Niagara County government building.

It’s not clear how long crews were at the scene, but the city shared another update at 2 p.m., saying “there was no incident.”

The roads have since been reopened.