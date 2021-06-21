Syracuse woman pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in death of three-year-old son

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Syracuse woman pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of his three-year-old son.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman says Alechmarie Pizarro was facing an indictment charging her with counts of murder and manslaughter in the February 2020 death of Christopher Pizarro in Niagara Falls.

Officials say the charges came following an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department.

According to police, Christopher died due to blunt force injuries to the head.

Pizarro allegedly committed the crime while living in the Cataract City between January 1, 2020, and February 15, 2020.

She is due back in court for her sentencing in August and faces up to 25 years in prison.