NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One lucky New York Lottery player won $44,222 in the August 28 “Take 5” evening drawing.

The New York Lottery announced the top-prize winning ticket was sold at the 6802 Buffalo Ave. 7-Eleven in Niagara Falls.

According to officials, players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here.

The drawing is televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners can claim the game prize of any amount up to one year from the drawing.