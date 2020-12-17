Teachers give good cheer “and something more” at Niagara Charter School

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers at Niagara Charter School gave some holiday cheer to students to keep a tradition alive despite the pandemic.

Students were excited to get out of their homes and back to school but not for a normal in-person day.

This was a drive-thru giveaway event for the kids who are now learning fully remotely. Teachers handed out holiday bags filled with educational tools and other goodies.

The school does this every year for kids with the help of donations from businesses and people in the community. But this year— teachers organized a drive-thru since students are learning fully remotely.

One of the goals is to promote reading over the holiday break.

The books are tailored to each student, according to grade level, reading level, and the student’s interest.

Stacey Markovich has a 4th and 1st-grade student at the school. She says the drive-thru event helps to keep the kids connected while they’re learning remotely.

“It’s been different, but the school’s been great about having work for them and keeping them engaged and keeping them challenged,” Markovich said. “It’s really nice that they did this for the kids to get the kids together to see the teachers in person even just for a bit.”