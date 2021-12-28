Teen charged with felony for school threats on social media

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 15-year-old Niagara Falls resident was charged with three counts of making a terrorist threat after sending social media posts that threatened gun violence at Niagara Falls High School earlier this month, police said.
The person’s name was not released due to their age. The charges are Class D felonies.
Niagara Falls police said the posts were made on Dec. 13.
The school remained opened with extra safety officers in place after the threat.
Students at the school are subject to metal detectors and bag checks before entering the building.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
