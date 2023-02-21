NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was fatally shot in Niagara Falls Monday night.
Police in the city responded to Jordan Gardens around 8:30 p.m., where a 16-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call detectives at (716) 286-4553 or reach out using the general information line — (716) 286-4711.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.