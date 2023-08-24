NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was hospitalized and another teen was charged following a stabbing behind a Niagara Falls school.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police in the city responded to LaSalle Preparatory School on Buffalo Avenue after a report of a fight. There, they found a 17-year-old with a stab wound to his back and arm.

A 15-year-old was subsequently taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault. Because of his age, police say the matter will be handled in family court.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not currently clear.