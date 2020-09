NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A well-know Italian restaurant in Niagara Falls is on the market.

The Como has been owned and operated by the Antonacci and Colucci families since 1927.

According to a listing on Hunt Real Estate’s website, the asking price is $2 million.

The Como has been on the market for five days now.

We’ve reached out to the restaurant, we’re waiting to hear back.