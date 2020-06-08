1  of  2
The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls burglarized overnight

Niagara Falls

by: News 4 Staff

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The community of Niagara Falls is coming together to help a bakery that was burglarized.

The owner of The Little Bakery on Elmwood Avenue in the falls says someone broke in overnight.

They destroyed essential equipment and made off with a safe.

A GoFundMe to help the bakery has since raised $23,000.

The owner says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

Despite the break-in, The Little Bakery still held a giveaway for people in need today.

They say helping the community is what they’re all about.

