The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls burglarized overnight

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The community of Niagara Falls is coming together to help a bakery that was burglarized.

The owner of The Little Bakery on Elmwood Avenue in the falls says someone broke in overnight.

They destroyed essential equipment and made off with a safe.

A GoFundMe to help the bakery has since raised $23,000.

The owner says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

Despite the break-in, The Little Bakery still held a giveaway for people in need today.

They say helping the community is what they’re all about.