NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Primary Day is quickly approaching and the democratic candidates vying to be the next mayor of Niagara Falls are spending the weekend reaching out to residents to secure their vote.

The three candidates on Tuesday’s ballot are current mayor Rob Restaino, former Niagara Falls councilmember Glen Choolokian and community activist Demetreus Nix.

News 4 caught up with Restaino and Nix days before the primary.

“I’m feeling great about it. A new market of voters being woken up,” Nix said about how he’s feeling about his chances in the race.

“I’m feeling comfortable. I’ve been out and around the city the last couple of months talking to residents,” Restaino said.

A few months into his term in office, Restaino was faced with a pandemic and civil unrest. He says despite those challenges, a lot was accomplished in the Cataract City.

“There’s more to do, but I think some of the things we’re proud of is that we promised some fiscal stability back to the city, and we’ve done that,” Restaino said.

His opponent Nix says the city needs a change in leadership.

“The reason why I’m the best option is because I’m going to unite the people,” Nix said. “I don’t have all the plans, my plans is going to come from the people. I’m going to listen. I’m going to open up the administration and open up the government to be a listening one.”

Restaino’s plans include improving the city’s infrastructure, economic development and boosting tourism during winter months.

“The key to local government is having someone be responsible, not just make promises you can’t keep,” Restaino said.

Nix says his background of being incarcerated gives a different perspective that would be useful as mayor to solve crime issues.

“In my community, I give jobs, I own a school. So everybody kept saying this role is perfect for you just for one term to really turn our city around and give the power of the government back to the people,” Nix said.

Choolokian was not available for an interview but sent the following statement to News 4:

Niagara Falls is at all-time low. Our residents are looking for work, looking for safe streets, and looking for REAL leadership. It is said that you can learn the most about a leader in times of difficulty. The last four years our current Mayor has failed Niagara Falls and its citizens in every way possible. Our current Mayor has let New York State, the Casino and a tax payer funded event center project on NFR land come before our families and our small businesses. Over the years our city has been plagued by corrupt politicians that only had their own personal gain and wealth in mind. I am running for mayor in an attempt to bring to City Hall what I so desperately have looked for in our leadership: the willingness to make tough decisions; a desire to manage the taxpayers’ money as if it were their own; and the principles, trustworthiness and integrity to be a true representative who listens to constituents and makes decisions in terms of what is best for our city, and not themselves or special interests. Quite frankly, there is no trust or goodwill right now in the Mayor’s office. Glen Choolokian

The winner of Tuesday’s primary goes on the face Republican candidate Carl Cain in the general election on November 7.