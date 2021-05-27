Three chiefs retiring from Niagara Falls Fire Department

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three chiefs in the Niagara Falls Fire Department are set to retire this Saturday.

They are Battalion Chiefs Cliff Mayes and David McGovern, and Chief of Fire Prevention Jeffrey Benjamin.

Together, the three have 87 years of experience between them. McGovern and Mayes both served as line supervisors; McGovern for Platoon 2, and Mayes for Platoon 4.

Mayes was also the department’s Senior Battalion Chief.

Before becoming Chief of Fire Prevention, Benjamin served as Fire Prevention Captain.

“The City of Niagara Falls thanks these men for their service to the community. I know that they will surely be missed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department, but wish them all the best, and congratulate them, as they begin their retirement.” Mayor Robert Restaino