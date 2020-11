NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.– People visiting downtown Niagara Falls can check out three new murals.

You can find them at Main Street and Depot Avenue in the Falls.

These works highlight the strength and pride of residents in the cataract city.

They also feature Niagara falls boxer Calvin Porter and historic scholar W.E.B. DuBois, who led the Niagara movement, a civil-rights group founded near Niagara Falls