Three people sent to ECMC following an early morning crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were sent to ECMC after a one-car crash at 56th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Niagara Falls Police tell us an 18-year-old male driving a Toyota west on the boulevard crossed over the eastbound lane and rolled down the embankment.

Police say the driver and rear-seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle, while the front seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt, remained in the car.

The vehicle came to rest against a building directly across from the AMR Ambulance office, according to police.

AMR personnel transported the three to ECMC.

The driver is in the trauma ICU with head and hip injuries. Police tell us his condition is serious but stable. The rear-seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, suffered from a fracture to his sternum and other non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is also in stable condition.

The 19-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The Niagara Falls Crash Management Team is investigating the crash, and charges are pending.