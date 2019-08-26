Breaking News
Mother killed, 2 children shot in Town of Tonawanda home

North Tonawanda man killed in Niagara Falls crash identified

Niagara Falls
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda man who died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Niagara Falls was identified by police as Thomas Burket, 23.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Walnut Avenues around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Burket was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle south on Pine Avenue. As he drove through the intersection of Walnut Avenue, he was struck by a westbound 1999 Chevy Suburban that was driven by a 26- year- old resident of Buffalo.

Burket was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chevy and his passenger were uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss