Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lucky visitor of one of Niagara Falls’ 7-Eleven stores is about to get richer.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold at the location at 6880 Plaza Drive.

The ticket, which is worth $17,392, was for Monday evening’s drawing. Winning tickets may be claimed within one year of the date of the drawing.

