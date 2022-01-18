Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lucky visitor of one of Niagara Falls’ 7-Eleven stores is about to get richer.
The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold at the location at 6880 Plaza Drive.
The ticket, which is worth $17,392, was for Monday evening’s drawing. Winning tickets may be claimed within one year of the date of the drawing.
- Utica man arrested on weapons charges after accidental shooting
- Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump ‘is done’
- Hong Kong will cull 2,000 animals after hamsters in pet store get COVID-19
- Siena College Poll: Gubernatorial primaries, State of the State issues, Trump investigation
- Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.