NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Niagara Falls.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, which is worth $19,126, was purchased at the Wegmans at 1577 Military Road. It was for the March 8 evening drawing (05-11-12-22-23).

A ticket worth the same amount was also sold at a grocery store in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Lottery, winning tickets can be cashed in within one year of the drawing.