NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Niagara Falls.
The New York Lottery says the ticket, which is worth $19,126, was purchased at the Wegmans at 1577 Military Road. It was for the March 8 evening drawing (05-11-12-22-23).
A ticket worth the same amount was also sold at a grocery store in Brooklyn.
According to the New York Lottery, winning tickets can be cashed in within one year of the drawing.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.