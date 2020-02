NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Niagara Falls.

The local winning ticket for the February 20 drawing was sold at the Tops store at 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. It’s worth $20,226.

Not too far from here, in Rochester, another ticket worth the same amount of money was sold at a store on Bay St.

The third winning ticket was sold in The Bronx.