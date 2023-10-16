NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A traffic stop pertaining to a sign violation eventually led to a felony charge against a Niagara Falls resident, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.

Police pulled over Jacoby Fountain, 29, Friday night after they said he failed to stop at the stop sign at 24th Street and North Avenue.

“During the traffic stop, I learned that Fountain was AUO 1st with 14 scoffs on 10 dates,” a police report said.

Fountain, who was driving with a passenger, was placed under arrest and charged with a felony count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation for driving with 10 or more suspensions, police said. The driver was additionally charged with misdemeanor counts of second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

After being processed, Fountain was released on a court appearance ticket.