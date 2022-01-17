Travel bans issued in Niagara Falls, Lockport; travel advisories issued for Amherst, Town of Tonawanda

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers in Niagara Falls and Lockport are being told to stay off the roads unless it’s necessary.

On Monday morning, both Lockport and Niagara Falls issued a travel bans. This is in response to the heavy snow currently blanketing western New York.

“In consultation with public safety and public works officials, we are asking for no unnecessary travel,” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says.

By Monday night, 16 to 20 inches of snow is expected to have fallen in the northernmost areas of western New York.

A little further south in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda, travel advisories are in place. The Town of Tonawanda’s will last until 9 p.m., while Amherst’s is set to expire at 10 a.m.

“Right now, our snow plows are concentrating on keeping our main roads open for emergency vehicles,” Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Monday morning. “Later today, our Highway Department plows will begin to clear the side streets.”