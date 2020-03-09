Traveling war memorial, never seen in NY, coming to Niagara Falls

(WIVB) — A traveling war memorial that has never come to New York State will make its way to Niagara Falls.

The VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial honors the men and women who have died in the War on Terror since 9/11.

The massive American flag, standing taller than a person, and more than four times as wide, will call Hyde Park home this June.

The flag is made out of about 7,000 dog tags — one tag to represent each soldier who has died since September 11, 2001.

This was all made possible thanks to the City of Niagara Falls, the Renegades, a veteran-owned business called Combat Plumbing and the KIA Memorial Roadmarch founded by Sgt. Major Jason Jaskula.