Trick or treating to happen as planned in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–After reviewing the forecasts for Thursday and speaking to representatives from other communities, including the City of Buffalo, Mayor Dyster says trick or treating will happen.

“While we anticipate some wet weather, this will allow residents and their children to avoid the high winds and chilly temperatures that are anticipated to start overnight on Thursday. As always, the safety of our residents is our primary concern, and this will allow us to safeguard our residents while they celebrate the tradition of Trick or Treating,” Dyster said.

Trick or treating in Niagara Falls will be from 4-7 p.m.