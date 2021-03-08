TSA adds acrylic shields at Niagara Falls International Airport

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Security checkpoints at the Niagara Falls International Airport are now outfitted with protective, acrylic shields.

This was done to help lessen the spread of COVID-19. The new barriers can be found at frequent interaction points, like the travel document checking podium, X-ray screening area and property search area.

“TSA has undertaken numerous initiatives to help reduce the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and the TSA workforce to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Bart R. Johnson, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “The installation of these shields at the various locations where passengers and TSA officers interact is just one of these critical pandemic-related initiatives, along with social distancing in the passenger queue and sanitizing bins,” he said.

