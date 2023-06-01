NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Niagara Falls women and a 13-year-old will face charges tied to the assault of a Tim Hortons worker in Niagara Falls on Sunday, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.

Brittny Robinson, 37, and Brionna Harris, 30, both were arraigned on charges of second-degree gang assault for their alleged role in the attack.

Additionally, the 13-year-old will face the same charge over their alleged involvement in the attack and will be issued an appearance ticket to report to Niagara County Probation. The juvenile’s case will be handled in Family Court.

The worker was attacked while behind the counter at the Tim Hortons on Pine Avenue, and a video of the incident was later posted on social media. The 42-year-old victim was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

As a result of the incident, the Pine Avenue Tim Hortons location is drive-thru only between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. It is also closing at 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

Both adult suspects are being held on $20,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 7.