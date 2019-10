NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Niagara Falls are investigating a boy and a girl, 10 and 13, being hit by a car on Pine Ave.

Authorities believe they were crossing the street, and the girl was thrown under another vehicle and hit.

Both children are being treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital, the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, but Niagara Falls Police say the girl suffered a head injury.

Courtesy The Action Niagara Falls

This is a developing story, News 4 is working to bring you more details.