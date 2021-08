NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men have been convicted for the death of a Niagara Falls business owner.

A jury convicted Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman for murder.

Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid died after being shot at his store in November 2018.

The men were also convicted of robbery. Each of them faces up to life in prison.

They are due to be sentenced on October 4.