Two more staff members from Maple Avenue Elementary in Niagara Falls School District test positive for COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two staff members at Maple Avenue Elementary School in the Niagara Falls City School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday.

The Niagara County Department of Health conducted COVID-19 testing at the high school field house on Wednesday and reported the positive results, both from employees at Maple Elementary, bringing the school’s number of positive cases to three.

Another staff member from Maple Avenue Elementary tested positive over the weekend, prompting the school to be shut down until further notice.

The Niagara County Department of Health is hosting another COVID-19 rapid testing event for NFCSD staff on Thursday at the Niagara Falls High School Field House. 120 more people will be tested after 120 participated in rapid testing on Wednesday.

225 people were tested on Tuesday, in addition to the rapid testing. Results are expected later on Thursday.

School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the earliest the school could reopen would be mid-October. The results of the rapid testing will help determine this.

Laurrie is looking into the possibility of purchasing testing machines for the school, which run for about $2,500 each. He says they’ve been difficult to find.