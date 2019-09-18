Two people trying to break world record for longest distance traveled on motor scooters pass through WNY

Two people are trying to break a world record for the longest distance traveled on motor scooters and they passed through Western New York today.

Michael Reid from Philadelphia and Yonatan Belik from Israel started the journey earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

The goal is to ride their motor scooters through 9,000 miles and all 48 continental states in the US in a total of 84 days.

News 4 caught up with the two while they passed through Niagara Falls State Park today. They call it Project Create 48.

It is a slow ride, the scooters go about 35-miles per hour so the two say they have a lot of time to take things in.

They say their scooters are their passports, giving them an opportunity to see the landscape and meet the people of our country in a way they haven’t before.

The two also post videos on Project Create 48 every day to document their journey. The route is a roundtrip.

Their next stop is in Geauga County, Ohio. They plan to finish in Philadelphia.