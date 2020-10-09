Up to $2,500 being offered for information on Niagara Falls homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on the death of Jesse Richardson.

Richardson was killed on Christmas Eve this past year. Authorities say it happened on Calumet Ave. in Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers solve this crime can call (716) 867-6161 or share a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

