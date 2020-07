NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Rayshon Moore.

Moore is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and US Marshals for assault with a weapon, according to Crime Stoppers.

He should be considered dangerous.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information leading to his arrest or indictment to contact them at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the Crime Stoppers “Buffalo Tips” app.