US Marshal Task Force officer shoots homicide suspect in shoulder in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Niagara Falls Police, a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Rochester was shot in the shoulder by a US Marshal Task Force officer shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say members of the Task Force from Rochester located the suspect in the 1700 block of Falls St.

The suspect took off as officers attempted to take him into custody and then engaged a Task Force member in a physical struggle. During that struggle is when the suspect was shot, Niagara Falls Police say.

Officials tell News 4 the suspect was transported to ECMC for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the incident.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.