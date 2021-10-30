Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY hosts “Stand Down” event

(WIVB) — A local organization is taking steps to help veterans in need of support.
The Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York hosted a “Stand Down” Friday. The event connects veterans to resources to help them transition to civilian life — including information on housing, employment and peer support.
Veterans who attended Friday’s event also received warm clothes to help them through the winter months.
