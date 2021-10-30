Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY hosts “Stand Down” event

Niagara Falls

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A local organization is taking steps to help veterans in need of support.

The Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York hosted a “Stand Down” Friday. The event connects veterans to resources to help them transition to civilian life — including information on housing, employment and peer support.

Veterans who attended Friday’s event also received warm clothes to help them through the winter months.

Community News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now