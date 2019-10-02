Veterans outreach event to take place in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A veterans outreach event will be taking place in Niagara Falls in two weeks.
The event will be held by the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services, State Department of Labor, WNY Heroes, and the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency.
Multiple agencies will be on hand to provide the following services:
- Compensation Questions
- Pension Questions
- Education Questions
- Employment Help
- Financial Assistance
- Peer to Peer Program
- Home Mortgage Solutions
- Niagara County Thank a Vet Program Presentation
- New York State Benefit Questions
- Niagara County Benefits
- Fresh Connect Farmers Market Coupon $20 Give Away
- VA Medical Benefits
- Legal Services
Scheduled to speak that day are Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastremski.
The event will take place on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 2R of the Trott Center in Niagara Falls.
The center is located at 1001 11th St.