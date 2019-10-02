Veterans outreach event to take place in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A veterans outreach event will be taking place in Niagara Falls in two weeks.

The event will be held by the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services, State Department of Labor, WNY Heroes, and the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency.

Multiple agencies will be on hand to provide the following services:

Compensation Questions

Pension Questions

Education Questions

Employment Help

Financial Assistance

Peer to Peer Program

Home Mortgage Solutions

Niagara County Thank a Vet Program Presentation

New York State Benefit Questions

Niagara County Benefits

Fresh Connect Farmers Market Coupon $20 Give Away

VA Medical Benefits

Legal Services

Scheduled to speak that day are Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastremski.

The event will take place on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 2R of the Trott Center in Niagara Falls.

The center is located at 1001 11th St.