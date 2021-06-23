Victory Sports donates activity bags to Niagara Falls PD, encouraging community engagement

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Victory Sports is teaming up with the City of Niagara Falls to help officers with community outreach.

The organization is donating duffle bags filled with equipment to the police department. Officers will carry the bags around in their squad cars to help engage with young people in the Cataract City.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about an officer seeing some kids on the court or on the street corner grabbing a ball and going out there and engaging and having fun with the kids. It just changes the dynamic of the conversation. Changes the dynamic of the relationship.”

Police also have the option to give away the gear and Victory Sports will replace it.

The organization hopes to get one of these duffle bags in every car.