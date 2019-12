NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Family and friends are coming together to mourn the loss of a deli-owner in Niagara Falls.

A vigil for Jessie Richardson is being held outside of his deli on Highland Avenue at 7 p.m. Friday.

He was found shot dead inside his home Tuesday morning.

His family tells us they think he was murdered by the same people who robbed him two week ago.

Police are still investigating.