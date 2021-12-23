Voccio declares victory in race for Niagara County Legislature

Niagara Falls

by: News 4 Staff

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court Justice has made the final call in the race for the 6th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature.

Chris Voccio took to Twitter to say he was declared the winner. That race was neck and neck between him and Democrat Bill Kennedy.

There were a few ballots in question and an affidavit ballot, but with the ruling, Voccio says he wishes his friend Bill the best in his future endeavors.

