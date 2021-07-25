Volunteers turn out to help clean Niagara Falls streets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers went on a mad dash to clean up the Cataract City Sunday.

Folks with the Do Good Army and Good Deeds Buffalo were out all afternoon on Main Street.

These people picked up trash, providing a facelift for the Falls. Dozens took part and even more, people joined in on the cause once they saw this effort taking place.

Organizers say their followers chose the location for today’s clean sweep.

“I did put it out for a vote. I do have a Facebook page called the do good army. Feel free to check it out. Um, and a resounding vote was Main Street in Niagara Falls. Even though predominant members a lot of them are Niagara Falls — fortunately we didn’t have enough to look at the moment there so we’re just helping out where the help is needed and today it is Niagara Falls, New York,” said Jordan James & Phill McVeigh.

“Do Good Army” is a fairly new organization. They started just two months ago, with a focus on helping the community. It already has 250 members.