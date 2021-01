NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, you can get tested for free in Niagara Falls on Thursday.

The clinic, which takes place from 1-4 p.m., is being hosted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

It will take place at the Niagara Falls Public Library’s Earl W. Brydges Building (1317 Portage Road).

No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are encouraged.