WATCH: Gov. Cuomo announces $10 million coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul were in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning for an announcement.

After explaining the process of a downtown revitalization initiative where a city could win up to $10 million, Cuomo announced that Niagara Falls would be taking that top prize.

Cuomo said that there were 10 winning spots, and that a plan submitted by the city won first place.

Describing it, Cuomo said the plan was “smart, intelligent and impressed a lot of people.”

