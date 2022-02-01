WATCH: What you can learn at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is Black History Month, and one of the places you can go to learn more about Black history is the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
Tuesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Kiara Santiago from the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
Hear more about the mission of the Heritage Center in the video above.
