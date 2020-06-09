Water main on Hyde Park Blvd. to be temporarily shut off for repair on Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, the Niagara Falls Water Board will temporarily turn off a water main on Hyde Park Boulevard for repair.

According to officials, they will replace a six-inch interconnect on the water main, and repair crews plan to start digging first thing Wednesday.

Once dug out, they will shut down the water for repair, the Niagara Falls Water Board says.

Crews expect this to take approximately four hours.

The water main will be off on the boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Jerauld Avenue, and North Avenue from Hyde Park to 29th Street.

Officials tell News 4 they anticipate areas north of the repair will see a drop in water pressure during that time.

This includes neighborhoods north of Jerauld Avenue and east of Hyde Park.

There is also the potential for this to impact the Highland and Devaux areas.

