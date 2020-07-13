Welcome Plaza at Niagara Falls State Park to open Tuesday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local officials will come together to announce the opening of the new Welcome Plaza at Niagara Falls State Park.

The $6.2 million plaza is the final piece of a nearly $70 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park.

The revitalization project was launched in 2011. New York State’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says it “better reflects” the vision of park designer Frederick Law Olmsted.

Included are the renovations of Luna Island, Prospect Point, Lower Grove, Three Sisters Islands, North Shoreline Trail, Luna Bridge and Terrapin Point.

Some of the changes visitors can see include pedestrian walkways, enhanced landscaping, and new benches, light posts and railings.

New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino will be present for the opening on Tuesday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.