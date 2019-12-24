Well known Niagara Falls restaurant operator found dead on bedroom floor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police responded to Calumet Avenue for a suspicious death at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers met with a family member and found 69-year-old Jessie Richardson dead on his bedroom floor.

Police say Richardson operated a Highland Avenue restaurant nearby.

NFPD interviewed neighbors, family members, and collected potential evidence.

Family members told police they last spoke with Richardson Monday afternoon, and he worked in the restaurant during the day.

Officials tell News 4 they are investigating the incident as a homicide until further notice. No autopsy has been scheduled but will be performed.

The police department says Richardson is well known and respected in the community, and enjoyed serving the youth from the neighborhood, which gave him time to mentor them.

“It is with great sadness that we heard the tragic news of the untimely death of Jessie Richardson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many friends, who have suffered this grievous loss during what should be a joyous holiday season. Jessie was a pillar of the business and culinary communities, and a stalwart of Highland Avenue, but his loss will be mourned by people of all walks of life in all parts of the city. On behalf of all the citizens of the city he loved, I offer my deepest sympathies and most sincere hopes that his legacy in the community will long be remembered and honored,” Mayor Paul Dyster said.