What you need to know before visiting the reopening attractions in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls State Park has been open, and more people are taking advantage of the falls.

So many other attractions are opening this week as well with new safety guidelines in place.

Aquarium of Niagara opened yesterday to members.

It will be open to the general public Saturday, the 4th Of July, only at 25% capacity and people must wear a mask.

While the Maid of the Mist hit the water last week, Cave of the Winds opened today.

The Whirlpool Jet Boats also opened today, and instead of wearing masks, which are useless if they get wet, people will have to wear a helmet with a face shield that will be provided on the jet boat.

Old Fort Niagara will open Friday for visitors.

Bob Emerson says people aren’t about to travel far right now but they can still travel back in time.

“You’ll still be able to come and see the ever popular musket demonstrations etc you can tour the various buildings. We have a lot of windows and doors that we can keep open to provide good ventilation. So it’s great to be back on track after these eerily quiet weeks,” Emerson said.

Many attractions are still expecting a lot of people in the coming days.

The Rainbow Air Helicopter Tours are back, those start again tomorrow.

People must wear a mask and will be given ear buds instead of headsets.

Some attractions will open on the holiday, Saturday.

That includes Lockport Caves and Boat Rides.

Many of these attractions will have reduced hours in the next few days.