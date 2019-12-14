Wheelchair van donated to Niagara Falls family in need

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A family in Niagara Falls is getting a major gift this holiday season from West Herr Automotive Group after suffering many losses this year.

“I just, I, I feel totally blessed. Just, it’s unbelievable.”

Jeannie Potter says this new van is a blessing. It’s handicap accessible, which she needs for daughter who’s in a wheelchair.

“She likes to get out. she wants to be on the move,” Potter said.

West Herr Automotive Group partnered with The Chapel to bless Potter and her family with this new low mileage van.

“To see West Herr step up and come alongside us has just been a tremendous blessing,” Pastoral Care Coordinator for The Chapel Dave Kennedy said.

Both groups delivered the van to Potter at her home in Niagara Falls on Friday morning.

Matt Lasher, Marketing Director for West Herr says, “you know we feel compelled as our duty to help where we can. and it’s a story like this, this doesn’t even feel like helping we feel lucky to be able to play some small part in contributing.”

For Potter, the last few months haven’t been easy. She says she and her husband Bruce lost their oldest daughter in a car accident in August, and just ten days later he was in the hospital, diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer.

“He’s been very worried. And the biggest blessing is the weight that this has lifted off of him. I wish my other daughter could’ve seen it,” Potter added.

Despite all of the hardships, she says it’s been her faith and family getting her through. And she’s thankful for this blessing, and those who made it happen.

We’re told a wheelchair accessible van can cost around $20,000. West Herr covered all of the costs for it.

It was donated through the group’s transfer program.