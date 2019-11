NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Parks Commission just released a video of the iron scow.

Last week’s storm moved the boat, which was stuck on the rocks above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years.

The boat dates back to 1918, when it disconnected from its tug boat with two men aboard.

The men were rescued, but the boat remains stranded.

Leaders with the Niagara Parks Commission say it’s been there ever since.