WNY restaurants wrap up first week with loosened COVID-19 restrictions

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Local restaurants are wrapping up their first full weekend without yellow and orange zone restrictions.

Business owners were looking forward to their first Saturday and Sunday with relaxed COVID-19 rules.

Among them is Augie’s Diner in Niagara county.

Since the restrictions were lifted, owner Jill Golkin says business has doubled.

“It means that we’re able to hire more employees, it means that we’re able to make sure that we’re able to stay open.” Jill Golkin. Owner, Augie’s Diner

Golkin says takeout and Doordash orders helped keep the business going during the shutdown and again in December.

She thanks the returning customers who’ve kept the doors open.